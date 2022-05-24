See All Family Doctors in Amargosa Valley, NV
Brittney Richter, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brittney Richter, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brittney Richter, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amargosa Valley, NV. 

Brittney Richter works at Nhc Amargosa Valley Medical Clinic in Amargosa Valley, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nhc Amargosa Valley Medical Clinic
    1690 E Amargosa Farm Rd, Amargosa Valley, NV 89020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brittney Richter?

    May 24, 2022
    Today was the first time I’ve had the pleasure of having a telehealth visit with Brittany. I was very pleased. I’m generally very nervous changing doctors. I like to build a comfortable relationship with my doctor . She took the time to ask questions and see what my pain level was . I would like to recommend her to anyone seeking a compassionate young doctor starting out !
    Mrs. Rawlings — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brittney Richter, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Brittney Richter, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brittney Richter to family and friends

    Brittney Richter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brittney Richter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brittney Richter, PA-C.

    About Brittney Richter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730734807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittney Richter, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittney Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittney Richter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittney Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittney Richter works at Nhc Amargosa Valley Medical Clinic in Amargosa Valley, NV. View the full address on Brittney Richter’s profile.

    Brittney Richter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittney Richter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittney Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittney Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brittney Richter, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.