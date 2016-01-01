Brittnie Curtis, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittnie Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittnie Curtis, ARNP
Overview
Brittnie Curtis, ARNP is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Brittnie Curtis works at
Locations
Franciscan Wound Care Center1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Brittnie Curtis, ARNP
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- Female
- 1821446089
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittnie Curtis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittnie Curtis works at
