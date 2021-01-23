See All Psychologists in Bellevue, WA
Brock Weedman, PSY

Psychology
4.3 (7)
Overview

Brock Weedman, PSY is a Psychologist in Bellevue, WA. 

Brock Weedman works at Santosh Agnani MD Ps in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santosh Agnani MD Ps
    2820 Northup Way Ste 105, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 213-2848
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 23, 2021
    Dr. Weedman was very helpful. He is patient and his schedule is quite flexible. During the pandemic, he accepts both in-person and virtual appointments. His staffs are very nice as well. I got a referral from my previous therapist that suggested me to EMDR. The way Dr. Weedman worked with EMDR is very professional and I would recommend him to those who want to try EMDR out!
    N — Jan 23, 2021
    About Brock Weedman, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558346502
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brock Weedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brock Weedman works at Santosh Agnani MD Ps in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Brock Weedman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Brock Weedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brock Weedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brock Weedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brock Weedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

