Overview

Dr. Brooke Cole, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ and is affiliated with The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center.



Dr. Cole works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.