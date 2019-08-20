Dr. Brooke Cole, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Cole, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ and is affiliated with The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center.
Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- LSU First
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Cole is absolutely amazing!!! Doctors don’t get any better than her. She literally saved my life and this world definitely needs more doctors like her! She’s very professional, extremely caring, super knowledgeable, trustworthy, helps you in every way possible, and always puts her patients’ health needs first. She’s brought so much hope, focus, and structure back into my life that it’s hard to show my gratitude through words. I’d give her a rating of 1000 stars if it would allow me.
- The Neuromedical Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ
- Newcomb College Of Tulane University
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
