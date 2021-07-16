Dr. Bruce George, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce George, OD
Dr. Bruce George, OD is an Optometrist in Vista, CA.
Gary L Barnes Od Optometric Corporation931 Anza Ave Ste B, Vista, CA 92084 Directions (760) 758-2340
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I saw him for the 1st time yesterday for my yearly eye exam...he was very affable, friendly and genuinely interested in what my interests and hobbies were (told him I loved cartoons and did artwork) Fitted me with contact and told me to try them for a week then contact him if I wish to purchase one year's supply (for $120 YES!!!!)
- Optometry
- English
- 1356414551
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
