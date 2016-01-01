See All Physical Therapists in Woodmere, NY
Bruce Goodheart, PT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Woodmere, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Bruce Goodheart, PT

Bruce Goodheart, PT is a Physical Therapist in Woodmere, NY. 

Bruce Goodheart works at Priority Care Physical Therapy in Woodmere, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bruce Goodheart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Priority Care Physical Therapy
    11 Franklin Pl, Woodmere, NY 11598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 284-1696
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Photo: Bruce Goodheart, PT
    About Bruce Goodheart, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588845390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bruce Goodheart, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bruce Goodheart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bruce Goodheart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Bruce Goodheart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bruce Goodheart works at Priority Care Physical Therapy in Woodmere, NY. View the full address on Bruce Goodheart’s profile.

    Bruce Goodheart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bruce Goodheart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bruce Goodheart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bruce Goodheart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

