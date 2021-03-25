Dr. Bruce Levine, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Levine, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Levine, PHD is a Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Hofstra University Ph.D. Program in Psychology and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Bruce A. Levine9171 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (323) 250-3050Monday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Dr. Bruce A. Levine1188 Bishop St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (323) 250-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Selecting Dr. Levine was my best choice ever. He could not have been more warm, easy to talk to or helpful. A perfect mix of caring, experience, competence and that special New York (he’s from NY) personality. I also found out why picking a board-certified doctor (he’s one of the few) can be a great predictor of outcome. Overall, he helped so much and I appreciate the quality of the assistance I received.
About Dr. Bruce Levine, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1508897836
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute
- Central Islip Psychiatric Center (NY)
- Hofstra University Ph.D. Program in Psychology
- Hofstra University, Dept Of Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.