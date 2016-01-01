Dr. Manning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Manning, OD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Manning, OD
Dr. Bruce Manning, OD is an Optometrist in Wadsworth, OH.
Dr. Manning works at
Dr. Manning's Office Locations
-
1
Bruce L. Manning665 Briarthorn Crescent Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 336-9177
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manning?
About Dr. Bruce Manning, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1861561136
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manning accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.