Dr. Bruce McCormick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bruce McCormick, PHD is a Psychologist in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
- 1 1842 Irving Pl, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 865-7500
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCormick and Mr. Mark have been amazing for our son. Highly recommend and am so thankful. Patient, understanding, and actually listen.
About Dr. Bruce McCormick, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043327968
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.
