Dr. Serven accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce Serven, DC
Overview
Dr. Bruce Serven, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI.
Dr. Serven works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Bruce D Serven PCG4010 W COURT ST, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-2210
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serven?
Gets you in quickly and always helps the pain!
About Dr. Bruce Serven, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1932120169
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serven works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Serven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.