Dr. Bryce Palmer, OD
Overview of Dr. Bryce Palmer, OD
Dr. Bryce Palmer, OD is an Optometrist in Show Low, AZ. They graduated from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low1610 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (928) 232-4323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
I showed up 20 minutes early and got in within 5 minutes ahead of my appointment time. Everyone was friendly and very helpful. My exam and picking eye glass frames went very smooth. I highly recommend BDP!
About Dr. Bryce Palmer, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1487840435
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Palmer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer speaks Spanish.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.