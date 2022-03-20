Dr. C Katherine Destefano, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Destefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Katherine Destefano, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. C Katherine Destefano, PHD is a Counselor in Lancaster, PA.
Dr. Destefano works at
Locations
New Horizons Counseling Services Inc.120 Foxshire Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 431-6615
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so happy that I have a place I feel happy and accepted. Katherine makes a difference…she is so welcoming. My therapist loves it at NHCS
About Dr. C Katherine Destefano, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1306968649
Dr. Destefano works at
