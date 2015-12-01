Dr. Suciu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caleb Suciu, DC
Overview
Dr. Caleb Suciu, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Suciu works at
Locations
Crossroads Wellness Center LLC9206 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818 Directions (260) 445-8389
- 2 12812 Coldwater Rd Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 445-8389
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Throughly explained details. Offered helpful insight. Professional and friendly.
About Dr. Caleb Suciu, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1609209691
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suciu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suciu works at
