Candace Boone, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Candace Boone, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Candace Boone works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Huntersville
    16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 120, Huntersville, NC 28078
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2018
    She is so patient, and makes me feel very comfortable with all of her knowledge.
    lisa jones in concord, nc — Mar 12, 2018
    About Candace Boone, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1144573486
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Candace Boone, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Candace Boone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Candace Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candace Boone works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Candace Boone’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Candace Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Boone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

