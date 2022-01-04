See All Psychologists in Monroe, LA
Dr. Candi Hill, PHD

Psychology
Overview

Dr. Candi Hill, PHD is a Psychologist in Monroe, LA. 

Dr. Hill works at Psychological Assessment & Trea in Monroe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mch Management
    1502 Stubbs Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 (318) 323-8700

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Jan 04, 2022
    Very patient and thorough -- Dr. Hill took a lot of time with us; spoke with the patient as well as family members in order to get a complete picture of our concerns and what might be going on. She really took her time in order to carefully render treatment decisions. Mental health is a fragile thing and probably one of the most difficult areas to effectively treat; I could not be more pleased than I am with this provider for the time, care, compassion, and expertise she has shown thus far.
    About Dr. Candi Hill, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457711483
    Dr. Candi Hill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hill works at Psychological Assessment & Trea in Monroe, LA.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

