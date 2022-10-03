Cara Cohn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cara Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cara Cohn, PA-C
Overview
Cara Cohn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 695-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants145 Inverness Dr E, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 695-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Cara did an excellent job of checking on my progress and following up with treatment. Everything went according to plan and I feel better since having the surgery and therapy.
About Cara Cohn, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1295392579
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center
- Colorado State University Fort Collins, Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Cara Cohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cara Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Cara Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cara Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cara Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cara Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.