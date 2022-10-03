Overview

Cara Cohn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Cara Cohn works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

