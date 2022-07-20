Carla Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carla Miller
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carla Miller
Carla Miller is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Carla Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Carla Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Regional Medical Group LLC4512 Kirkwood Hwy Ste 202, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 999-0137
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carla Miller?
Carla Miller is always always double-checking looking back at your past record being very upfront about what's going on and letting you know if she needs to send for more test she has great bedside manner
About Carla Miller
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992137731
Frequently Asked Questions
Carla Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carla Miller works at
5 patients have reviewed Carla Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.