Carline Desir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carline Desir, APRN
Overview of Carline Desir, APRN
Carline Desir, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carline Desir's Office Locations
-
1
9800 4th St N Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702
Directions
(727) 201-5470
Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carline Desir?
Most personable and caring Provider I have had since I started seeing Doctors for my Anxiety and Depression(nearly 10 years now). I would highly recommend Carline to anyone that needs someone that actually cares about them and their treatment.
About Carline Desir, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619537156
Frequently Asked Questions
Carline Desir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carline Desir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carline Desir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carline Desir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carline Desir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.