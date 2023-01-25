Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD
Dr. Carol Aslan, PHD is a Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Carol Aslan, Ph.D. - (Telehealth)324 S Beverly Dr # 925, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (818) 949-3962
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Aslan is such a wonderful human being, and I am so blessed to have found her. I went through a very traumatic experience that was extremely difficult for me to talk about, but Dr. Aslan made me feel very cared for and supported. She is so sweet and easy to connect with. I cannot thank her enough for her sessions that helped me out tremendously. She is also very responsive which I truly appreciated. Dr. Aslan, you're the best! Thank you again.
- Psychology
- English
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Aslan accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslan.
