Carol Blessing-Feussner, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Blessing-Feussner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Blessing-Feussner, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carol Blessing-Feussner, PA
Carol Blessing-Feussner, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Carol Blessing-Feussner works at
Carol Blessing-Feussner's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Blessing-Feussner?
I recently started using Carol as my primary care provider and she has been absolutely wonderful. She is always super friendly, helpful and really seems to care about her patients. I would recommend her to anyone
About Carol Blessing-Feussner, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1386724003
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Blessing-Feussner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Blessing-Feussner accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carol Blessing-Feussner using Healthline FindCare.
Carol Blessing-Feussner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Blessing-Feussner works at
5 patients have reviewed Carol Blessing-Feussner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Blessing-Feussner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Blessing-Feussner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Blessing-Feussner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.