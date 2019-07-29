Carol Carr is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carol Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carol Carr
Overview
Carol Carr is a Counselor in Allentown, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4949 Liberty Ln Ste 5, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions (610) 821-9422
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been on and off in counseling with Carol for several years. She has helped me to grow and become mentally healthy and has given me the perspective and at times, the validation, I needed in the moment. She is a wonderful therapist who has influenced me greatly.
About Carol Carr
- Counseling
- English
- 1568496644
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Carr accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Carol Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Carol Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Carr.
