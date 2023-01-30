See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Cherry works at Doctors Center Henderson in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Extensive Pain, Primary, and Urgent Care Center of Nevada
    6465 W Sahara Ave Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 822-1881
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Methylene Tetrahydrofolate Reductase Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cherry?

    Jan 30, 2023
    Dr.Cherry is amazing! She is one of the few doctors that actually listens, tries her best to understand you, and then does whatever she can to help you. I’ve never trusted a doctor as much as I do Dr.Cherry. If you need a doctor or hate yours, look no further then the best “Dr. Carol Cherry” is the place to go.
    — Jan 30, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cherry to family and friends

    Dr. Cherry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cherry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC.

    About Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366923096
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherry works at Doctors Center Henderson in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Cherry’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carol Cherry, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.