Carol Coon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Coon, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carol Coon, LCPC is a Counselor in Hinsdale, IL.
Carol Coon works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Behavioral Centers of Dupage LLC501 W Ogden Ave Ste 1, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 653-7339
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Coon?
Carol helped my son/our family for over 8 years. She is caring, persistent and puts her patients' needs before her own needs. She helped my son after being physically and mentally abused by his father and through multiple custody evaluations. Her strong counseling and research skills and knowledge of the court system really helped my son and our family through this entire process, despite my husband threatening her career and safety. Carol is amazing and I highly recommend her.
About Carol Coon, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1215078266
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Coon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Coon works at
5 patients have reviewed Carol Coon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Coon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Coon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Coon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.