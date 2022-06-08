See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Carol Manning, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Carol Manning, RN

Carol Manning, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Carol Manning works at Houston Family Practice in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carol Manning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabeth Knafo MD PA
    1200 Binz St Ste 175, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 520-6016
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 08, 2022
    Carol Manning go over and above the call of duty to make sure her patients are well educated about their health. Ms Manning are an exceptional doctor been a patient for over 15 years.
    Ms Turner — Jun 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carol Manning, RN
    About Carol Manning, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285855882
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Manning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carol Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Manning works at Houston Family Practice in Houston, TX. View the full address on Carol Manning’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Carol Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Manning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

