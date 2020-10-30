Carol Smith accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Smith, PA-C
Overview of Carol Smith, PA-C
Carol Smith, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD.
Carol Smith works at
Carol Smith's Office Locations
Oasis Rockville LLC3202 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 468-1001
- Aetna
She really listens and tries to work with you. I have had other psychiatrists that left me feeling frustrated and unheard but my first appointment with Carol left me with a sense of relief. Highly recommend!
About Carol Smith, PA-C
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104225671
Carol Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
