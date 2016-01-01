See All Physicians Assistants in Chattanooga, TN
Carol Taylor, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Carol Taylor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. 

Carol Taylor works at OB/GYN Centre of Excellence in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Locations

    OB-GYN Centre of Excellence
    2341 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 629-9743

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge East Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Carol Taylor, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083689905
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carol Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carol Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carol Taylor works at OB/GYN Centre of Excellence in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Carol Taylor’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carol Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

