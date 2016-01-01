Carol Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carol Taylor, PA
Overview
Carol Taylor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN.
Carol Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
OB-GYN Centre of Excellence2341 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-9743
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carol Taylor?
About Carol Taylor, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083689905
Frequently Asked Questions
Carol Taylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carol Taylor works at
2 patients have reviewed Carol Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carol Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carol Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.