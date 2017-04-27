Carole Field, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carole Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carole Field, MFT
Carole Field, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Toluca Lake, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Phillips Graduate Institute.
office of CAROLE H. FIELD4789 Vineland Ave Ste 208, Toluca Lake, CA 91602 Directions (323) 964-2247Monday1:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 9:00pmThursday1:00pm - 9:00pmFriday1:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday1:00pm - 9:00pmSunday1:00pm - 9:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Carole for a few years now and she has been great to work with. She helps you recognize your stops and where you are not being fully expressed in life and helps you create ways to improve in those areas. I am a creative type and so is Carole. She understands that creative need and drive and plight and uses that insight to guide her coaching with me. Her relationship counseling has helped me to understand my needs and wants and to see how those can get fulfilled.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023038262
- Glendale Adventist Residential For Drugs and Alcohol
- Phillips Graduate Institute
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
