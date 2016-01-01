Carolyn Bruce, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Bruce, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carolyn Bruce, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Plano, TX.
Carolyn Bruce works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy6860 Dallas Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (425) 890-6239Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carolyn Bruce?
About Carolyn Bruce, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1114218617
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Bruce accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carolyn Bruce works at
Carolyn Bruce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Bruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.