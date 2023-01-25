See All Nurse Practitioners in Elkhorn, WI
Carolyn Davidson, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carolyn Davidson, RN

Carolyn Davidson, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elkhorn, WI. 

Carolyn Davidson works at American Behavioral Clinics in Elkhorn, WI with other offices in Elm Grove, WI, Milwaukee, WI and Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carolyn Davidson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elkhorn Clinic
    1 1/2 W Geneva St, Elkhorn, WI 53121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 723-3424
  2. 2
    Elm Grove Clinic
    15285 Watertown Plank Rd, Elm Grove, WI 53122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 797-2818
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southwest Clinic
    7330 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 281-1677
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Mequon Clinic
    1240 W Ranchito Ln, Mequon, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 241-3231
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am -
  5. 5
    10242 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 301-7744

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Homosexual Issues Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • APS Healthcare
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • CompPsych
    • First Health
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2023
    She is very professional and thorough at every appointment. She listens to all my questions and concerns about my medications and provides excellent advice when I am needing some. My appointments never feel rushed or like I am just another number in the books.
    Amber K — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carolyn Davidson, RN
    About Carolyn Davidson, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043440480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

