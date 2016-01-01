Carolyn Jones, NNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Jones, NNP
Overview of Carolyn Jones, NNP
Carolyn Jones, NNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Carolyn Jones works at
Carolyn Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4584
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carolyn Jones?
About Carolyn Jones, NNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1013230952
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Jones accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carolyn Jones works at
Carolyn Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.