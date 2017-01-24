Dr. McMakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carolyn McMakin, DC
Overview
Dr. Carolyn McMakin, DC is a Chiropractor in Portland, OR.
Dr. McMakin works at
Locations
New Heights Physical Therapy Plus5736 Ne Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 860-2749
Ratings & Reviews
In 2004 I was suffering from such sever pain due to fibromyalgia I was near ending it all. My husband found Dr. Carol for me and she saved my life! Within only a few months of using frequency specific microcurrent treatments, I was feeling so much better and able to go off a lot of medications. I trust her medical advice implicitly! She even diagnosed a vestibular issue I was having and I was able to find a surgeon to fix it. SHE'S WONDERFUL!!
About Dr. Carolyn McMakin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1750404323
Frequently Asked Questions
