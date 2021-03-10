See All Psychiatrists in Dublin, VA
Carolyn St Clair, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carolyn St Clair, PA-C

Psychiatry
3.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Dublin, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carolyn St Clair, PA-C

Carolyn St Clair, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, VA. They graduated from College of Health Sciences, Roanoke VA and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.

Carolyn St Clair works at LewisGale Physicians Mental Health - Dublin in Dublin, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Carolyn St Clair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Mental Health - Dublin
    4550 Lee Hwy Ste A, Dublin, VA 24084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3766
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bereavement
Bipolar Disorder
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bereavement
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carolyn St Clair?

    Mar 10, 2021
    She is very nice and seems to really care about what is going on. She is thorough and attentive at each visit, I am very satisfied.
    Laz — Mar 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carolyn St Clair, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Carolyn St Clair, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carolyn St Clair to family and friends

    Carolyn St Clair's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carolyn St Clair

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carolyn St Clair, PA-C.

    About Carolyn St Clair, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700892775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • College of Health Sciences, Roanoke VA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn St Clair, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn St Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolyn St Clair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carolyn St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn St Clair works at LewisGale Physicians Mental Health - Dublin in Dublin, VA. View the full address on Carolyn St Clair’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Carolyn St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn St Clair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn St Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn St Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carolyn St Clair, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.