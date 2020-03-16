See All Counselors in Spartanburg, SC
Carrie Edmonds, MED Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Carrie Edmonds, MED

Counseling
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carrie Edmonds, MED is a Counselor in Spartanburg, SC. 

Carrie Edmonds works at Stay-n-home in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Vicki Cathcart, LMFT
Vicki Cathcart, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Candace Cathcart, LMFT
Candace Cathcart, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Stay-n-home
    561 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 706-2265

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Imago Relationship Therapy
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Imago Relationship Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Imago Relationship Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carrie Edmonds?

    Mar 16, 2020
    I have been seeing Carrie Edmonds for about 8 years for individual therapy. She is excellent. She listens carefully and provides valuable insights into my actions and the behavior of others. I have and would recommend her to others for counseling.
    — Mar 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carrie Edmonds, MED
    How would you rate your experience with Carrie Edmonds, MED?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carrie Edmonds to family and friends

    Carrie Edmonds' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carrie Edmonds

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carrie Edmonds, MED.

    About Carrie Edmonds, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922213800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Edmonds, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Edmonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carrie Edmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Edmonds works at Stay-n-home in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Carrie Edmonds’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Carrie Edmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Edmonds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Edmonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Edmonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carrie Edmonds, MED?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.