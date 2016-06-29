Caryn Gottfried accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Caryn Gottfried, MFT
Overview
Caryn Gottfried, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Castro Valley, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21847 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 531-0947
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Caryn Gottfried?
I have been seeing doctor Caryn Gottfried for over a month now and I have to say she is extraordinary in her care, love and support. Since seeing her my depression has gotten better with her counseling and the medications i am taking. I highly recommend her.
About Caryn Gottfried, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1447366497
Frequently Asked Questions
Caryn Gottfried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Caryn Gottfried has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Caryn Gottfried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caryn Gottfried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caryn Gottfried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.