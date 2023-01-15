See All Nurse Practitioners in Salem, OR
Casey Lulay, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Casey Lulay, FNP-C

Casey Lulay, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR. 

Casey Lulay works at Santiam Mobile Medicine in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Casey Lulay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santiam Mobile Medicine
    610 Hawthorne Ave SE Ste 250, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Casey Lulay, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295151686
    NPI Number
    Primary Care
