Cassandra Cohen, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cassandra Cohen, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Cassandra Cohen works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 10159 Verree Rd in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 10159 Verree Rd
    10159 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 845-4408
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr. Cohen and her assistant were great; both were very welcoming and professional. Dr. Cohen took the time to listen to my concerns and was sure to thoroughly explain everything. I could tell that she genuinely cares about her patients.
    Jaclyn — Feb 02, 2023
    Photo: Cassandra Cohen, PA-C
    About Cassandra Cohen, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1093198319
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassandra Cohen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cassandra Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cassandra Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassandra Cohen works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 10159 Verree Rd in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Cassandra Cohen’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Cassandra Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

