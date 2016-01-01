Cassie Alexander, ACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassie Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassie Alexander, ACNP
Overview of Cassie Alexander, ACNP
Cassie Alexander, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Cassie Alexander's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Cassie Alexander, ACNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassie Alexander accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
