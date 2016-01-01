See All Physicians Assistants in Cleveland, TN
Cassie Dahlin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cassie Dahlin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cleveland, TN. 

Cassie Dahlin works at CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland
    645 Paul Huff Pkwy NW Ste 105, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Cassie Dahlin, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1467705681
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Cassie Dahlin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassie Dahlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cassie Dahlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Cassie Dahlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cassie Dahlin works at CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Cassie Dahlin’s profile.

Cassie Dahlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cassie Dahlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassie Dahlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassie Dahlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

