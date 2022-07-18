See All Family Doctors in Jackson, MO
Cassy Coleman Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cassy Coleman

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Cassy Coleman is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MO. 

Cassy Coleman works at Saint Francis Health Plans Wellness Center in Jackson, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Health Plans Wellness Center
    545 Broadridge Dr, Jackson, MO 63755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cassy Coleman?

Jul 18, 2022
It was a FaceTime Medicare Wellness visit. I received the call promptly at scheduled time. It lasted 28 minutes and covered all the required information. Cassy was very kind and professional. She made contact to set up appointment for a dexascan. She suggested questions to ask at an upcoming specialist appointment before getting certain immunizations. It was a productive session.
Diana Chartrau — Jul 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cassy Coleman
How would you rate your experience with Cassy Coleman?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cassy Coleman to family and friends

Cassy Coleman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cassy Coleman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cassy Coleman.

About Cassy Coleman

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013567734
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cassy Coleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Cassy Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cassy Coleman works at Saint Francis Health Plans Wellness Center in Jackson, MO. View the full address on Cassy Coleman’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Cassy Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassy Coleman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassy Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassy Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Cassy Coleman?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.