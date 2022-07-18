Cassy Coleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cassy Coleman
Overview
Cassy Coleman is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MO.
Cassy Coleman works at
Locations
Saint Francis Health Plans Wellness Center545 Broadridge Dr, Jackson, MO 63755 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
It was a FaceTime Medicare Wellness visit. I received the call promptly at scheduled time. It lasted 28 minutes and covered all the required information. Cassy was very kind and professional. She made contact to set up appointment for a dexascan. She suggested questions to ask at an upcoming specialist appointment before getting certain immunizations. It was a productive session.
About Cassy Coleman
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1013567734
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cassy Coleman using Healthline FindCare.
Cassy Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Cassy Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassy Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassy Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassy Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.