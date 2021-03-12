Dr. Lanham accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catherine Lanham, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Lanham, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lubbock, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7021 Kewanee Ave Unit 7101, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 763-0173
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lanham was professional, patient, compassionate, knowledgeable, and ethical. I think she is the best in town.
About Dr. Catherine Lanham, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356428007
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanham.
