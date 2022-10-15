See All Physicians Assistants in Minneapolis, MN
Catherine Pandiscio, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Catherine Pandiscio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Minneapolis, MN. 

Catherine Pandiscio works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Plymouth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis
    913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-6200
  2. 2
    Plymouth Clinic - West Health Building
    2855 Campus Dr Ste 610, Plymouth, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-6200

Arthritis of the Spine
Cervical Spine Disorders
Congenital Spine Disorders
Arthritis of the Spine
Cervical Spine Disorders
Congenital Spine Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Catherine Pandiscio, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    NPI Number
    • 1871522599
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota School Of Medicine, Minneapolis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Pandiscio, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Pandiscio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Pandiscio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Catherine Pandiscio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Pandiscio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Pandiscio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Pandiscio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

