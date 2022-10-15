Catherine Pandiscio, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Pandiscio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Pandiscio, PA-C
Overview
Catherine Pandiscio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Minneapolis, MN.
Catherine Pandiscio works at
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-6200
-
2
Plymouth Clinic - West Health Building2855 Campus Dr Ste 610, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (612) 775-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Pandiscio?
Cate was on time!! She listened to me carefully. She explained the situation very well and explained the treatment plan and prognosis. She is very professional, kind and compassionate.
About Catherine Pandiscio, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871522599
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota School Of Medicine, Minneapolis
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Pandiscio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Pandiscio accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Pandiscio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Pandiscio works at
45 patients have reviewed Catherine Pandiscio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Pandiscio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Pandiscio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Pandiscio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.