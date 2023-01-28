Catherine Poston, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Poston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Poston, PA-C
Overview
Catherine Poston, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Catherine Poston works at
Locations
Carolina Health Specialists4591 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Catherine for years and am completely satisfied with her care. She is friendly, compassionate, and knowledgeable, and I completely trust her with my health care needs.
About Catherine Poston, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1871844183
Education & Certifications
- Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina
- Clemson University
Catherine Poston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Poston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Poston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Catherine Poston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Poston.
