Cathleen Carlson, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Cathleen Carlson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA. 

Cathleen Carlson works at Cathleen A. Carlson Psychotherapy, Torrance CA in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cathleen A. Carlson Psycotherapy
    18051 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 343-2166

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Cathleen Carlson, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598999294
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Didi Hersch Mental Health Center and Harborview Community Service Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Antioch Univesity, Los Angeles
