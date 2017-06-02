Cathy Pinter, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cathy Pinter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cathy Pinter, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Cathy Pinter, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Milwaukee, WI.
Cathy M. Pinter, LLC250 E Wisconsin Ave Ste 1800, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 289-7154
Psychiatric Consultants & Therapists-milwaukee229 E Wisconsin Ave Ste 500, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 224-3737
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very happy with Cathy - My wife and I have been seeing her for about two years now, originally my wife was receiving therapy on her own, I started joining her and we've been doing couple's therapy ever since. She is warm and understanding, but doesn't shy away from bringing up issues when she sees them or speaking her mind. Definitely would have stuck with therapy earlier in my life had I started seeing Cathy.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851310106
Cathy Pinter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cathy Pinter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Cathy Pinter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathy Pinter.
