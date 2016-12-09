Cecily Kahn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cecily Kahn, LCSW
Overview
Cecily Kahn, LCSW is a Psychologist in Culver City, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5601 W Slauson Ave Ste 287, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 338-9108
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cecily Kahn?
Smart cookie
About Cecily Kahn, LCSW
- Psychology
- English
- 1235253949
Frequently Asked Questions
Cecily Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Cecily Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cecily Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecily Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecily Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.