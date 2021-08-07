See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Cedric Ojeda, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cedric Ojeda, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Cedric Ojeda, APRN

Cedric Ojeda, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
5.0 (8)
View Profile

Cedric Ojeda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3115 S Eastern Avenue Cima Medical Ctr, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-2287
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cedric Ojeda?

    Aug 07, 2021
    NP Ojeda was very knowledgeable about my autoimmune disease, which put me right at ease. I very happy with the treatment I received from him.
    Henry J. — Aug 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cedric Ojeda, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Cedric Ojeda, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cedric Ojeda to family and friends

    Cedric Ojeda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cedric Ojeda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cedric Ojeda, APRN.

    About Cedric Ojeda, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336685353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cedric Ojeda, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cedric Ojeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cedric Ojeda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cedric Ojeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Cedric Ojeda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cedric Ojeda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cedric Ojeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cedric Ojeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cedric Ojeda, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.