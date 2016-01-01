Chappel Timmons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chappel Timmons
Overview of Chappel Timmons
Chappel Timmons is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Chappel Timmons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Chappel Timmons' Office Locations
-
1
Mcleod Family Medicine2437 Willwood Dr, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 777-3100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chappel Timmons?
About Chappel Timmons
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174084537
Frequently Asked Questions
Chappel Timmons accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chappel Timmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chappel Timmons works at
Chappel Timmons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chappel Timmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chappel Timmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chappel Timmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.