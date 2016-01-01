See All Oncologists in Monticello, MN
Charina Wynia, CNP

Oncology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Charina Wynia, CNP

Charina Wynia, CNP is an Oncology Specialist in Monticello, MN. 

Charina Wynia works at Monticello Cancer Center in Monticello, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Charina Wynia's Office Locations

    Prostate Cancer Monticello Cancer Center
    1001 Hart Blvd Ste 50, Monticello, MN 55362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Charina Wynia, CNP

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1770676728
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charina Wynia, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charina Wynia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charina Wynia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charina Wynia works at Monticello Cancer Center in Monticello, MN. View the full address on Charina Wynia’s profile.

    Charina Wynia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Charina Wynia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charina Wynia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charina Wynia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

