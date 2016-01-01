See All Family Doctors in Salisbury, NC
Charis Bostian, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Charis Bostian, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Charis Bostian works at Novant Health Diabetes & Nutrition - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Diabetes & Nutrition - Salisbury
    1904 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 301, Salisbury, NC 28147 (704) 908-2630

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1093378291
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.