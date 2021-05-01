Charlene Milkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Charlene Milkey, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Charlene Milkey, APRN
Charlene Milkey, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Stamford, CT. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Charlene Milkey works at
Charlene Milkey's Office Locations
Recovery and Healthsource LLC1234 Summer St Ste 302, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 918-8557Monday10:30am - 8:00pmTuesday10:30am - 8:00pmWednesday10:30am - 8:00pmThursday10:30am - 5:00pmFriday10:30am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Her knowledge and suggestions have made my life so much better.
About Charlene Milkey, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Charlene Milkey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlene Milkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Charlene Milkey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlene Milkey.
