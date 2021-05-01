See All Nurse Practitioners in Stamford, CT
Charlene Milkey, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.9 (11)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Charlene Milkey, APRN

Charlene Milkey, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Stamford, CT. They graduated from University of South Florida.

Charlene Milkey works at Recovery and Healthsource LLC in Stamford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Charlene Milkey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Recovery and Healthsource LLC
    1234 Summer St Ste 302, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 918-8557
    Monday
    10:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 1:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthyCT
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Charlene Milkey, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528337953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charlene Milkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Charlene Milkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charlene Milkey works at Recovery and Healthsource LLC in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Charlene Milkey’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Charlene Milkey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlene Milkey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlene Milkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlene Milkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

